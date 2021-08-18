BARVIDA holds talks on Bangabandhu’s economic thoughts



Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) holding a discussion on `Economic thoughts of Bangabandhu : Sturdy Progress of the Country' at its office in the capital on Monday

Former Chairman of National Board of Revenue Dr. Mohammad Abdul Majid and Federation Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu joined the event as the chief gust and special guest respectively.

BARVIDA President Abdul Haque and Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam spoke on the occasion.The BARVIDA leaders paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and discussed on his visionary economic approach.

They mentioned that Bangabandhu emphasized on ensuring peoples welfare through their overall development, and which is very relevant towards the journey for graduating a developing country.

The Business leaders expressed their gratitude to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and added that, around 900 members of BARVIDA could run their business and contribute to the national economy because of having an independent country.

The BARVIDA Leaders expressed their bold commitment to build a dynamic and science-minded nation along with the young generation by completing the unfulfilled dreams of Bangabandhu.

Later the meeting offered prayer seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members assassinated on August 15, 1975.

BARVIDA Former President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Vice Presidents Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat) and Md. Jashim Uddin Mintu, Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Cultural Secretary Benazir Ahmed and the Executive Members Abu Hossain Bhuiya (Ranu), Md. Nazmul Alam Chowdhury, Md. Yunus Ali and Dr. Anisur Rahman Khan, among others, attended the programme along with a large number of general members. Members from different parts of the country joined the discussion online.

To mark the National Mourning Day Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) held a discussion on `Economic thoughts of Bangabandhu : Sturdy Progress of the Country' at its office in the capital on Monday.Former Chairman of National Board of Revenue Dr. Mohammad Abdul Majid and Federation Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu joined the event as the chief gust and special guest respectively.BARVIDA President Abdul Haque and Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam spoke on the occasion.The BARVIDA leaders paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and discussed on his visionary economic approach.They mentioned that Bangabandhu emphasized on ensuring peoples welfare through their overall development, and which is very relevant towards the journey for graduating a developing country.The Business leaders expressed their gratitude to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and added that, around 900 members of BARVIDA could run their business and contribute to the national economy because of having an independent country.The BARVIDA Leaders expressed their bold commitment to build a dynamic and science-minded nation along with the young generation by completing the unfulfilled dreams of Bangabandhu.Later the meeting offered prayer seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members assassinated on August 15, 1975.BARVIDA Former President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Vice Presidents Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat) and Md. Jashim Uddin Mintu, Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Cultural Secretary Benazir Ahmed and the Executive Members Abu Hossain Bhuiya (Ranu), Md. Nazmul Alam Chowdhury, Md. Yunus Ali and Dr. Anisur Rahman Khan, among others, attended the programme along with a large number of general members. Members from different parts of the country joined the discussion online.