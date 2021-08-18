Video
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:23 PM
Pakistan allows $400m venture in Abu Dhabi

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17: The government on Monday allowed a consortium of the country's leading petroleum exploration and development (E&P) companies in the public sector to go for a $400 million exploration attempt in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. It approved a summary of the "Petroleum Division regarding no objection certificate for issuance of the parent company guarantees/corporate guarantees by each of the consortium companies, on a joint and several basis, in favour of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and the Supreme Council for the Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA) to pursue international exploration and production opportunity in Abu Dhabi, UAE," said an official statement.
The country's three oil and gas majors - Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) and Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MPCL) in collaboration with Government Holdings Pvt Ltd (GHPL) have formed a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to have 25pc shareholding ($100m) each in the $400m over a period of five years in the UAE exploration block.
The ECC decision would allow these four companies to issue guarantees to the SPV called NewCo in favour of Adnoc and SCFEA to qualify for the exploration block for which bid has already been submitted by the consortium.    -Dawn


