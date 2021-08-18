

Meghalaya to develop tourism along border with BD

The state, known for the wettest place on earth- Mawsynram and the cleanest village-Mawlynnong, is looking to promote unexplored destinations in the district. Recently, Meghalaya Tourism in association with PHDCCI under the Border Tourism Webinar Series.

Speaking during the virtual session, Vinod Zutshi, Former Union Tourism Secretary, said, "Border tourism has immense potential if promoted and marketed well as it gives an opportunity to see the neighboring countries without actually crossing the border.

Campaigns like 'Dekho Apna Aur Padosi Desh' can be introduced to promote semi international travel. Ease of access to zero line; ensuring last mile connectivity; creating economic activities around border towns will be the key drivers for promoting border tourism in Meghalaya. There is a huge potential for promoting monsoon tourism in the state as Cherrapunji is known for being the wettest place on Earth. Emphasis should also be given on Festivals and the state government should create a mega Tourism Festival on the lines of Hornbill Festival in Nagaland."

Meghalaya Tourism is currently working on empowering the local community to develop homestays in the state. The destination will soon have an eco-resort in Shnongpdeng.

Cyril V. D. Diengdoh, Director - Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, said, "Meghalaya in the last few years has witnessed huge growth in tourism. In 2018-19 we were 3rd in terms of footfall in North East after Assam and Sikkim. We welcome a huge number of foreign tourists, majority from Bangladesh. In 2019, our CM Conrad K Sangma, led a delegation of tourism to Bangladesh and signed Mou between tour operators of Meghalaya and Bangladesh, which we call mountain to Sea tourism.

"The people in Meghalaya have understood the value of tourism and are all community driven. Under Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD schemes we are creating infrastructure in the state of Meghalaya. We are developing an eco-resort in Shnongpdeng. The Garo Hills also borders with Bangladesh and we want to develop this region as well. We have some of the largest caving systems in Meghalaya, which can be developed for adventure tourism. Homestays are very important to experience the culture of the state."

Meghalaya has recently introduced a new mobile app and website to provide a seamless experience for travellers. The state is encouraging its stakeholders to register their products under this app to create a end-to-end solution.

Apart from Border tourism, Meghalaya is also set to introduce adventure element in the state. The state is also known for the Living Root Bridges.

-Travel Trends Today





