Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK unemployment dips as economy reopens

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

LONDON, Aug 17: Britain's unemployment rate dipped in the second quarter on reopening of the economy that has resulted in record-high vacancies, official data showed Tuesday.
While the number of payroll employees has surged, it remains below the pre-pandemic total, the Office for National Statistics added.
The unemployment rate eased to 4.7 percent in the second quarter from 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of May, the ONS said in a statement.
"The world of work continues to rebound robustly from the effects of the pandemic," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.
But he added that "early survey figures show the number of job vacancies passed one million for the first time ever in July".
The data comes ahead of the UK government next month ending its furlough scheme that has paid the bulk of wages for millions of Britons during the outbreak.
"I know there could still be bumps in the road but the (latest unemployment) data is promising," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a separate statement.
Athow added that the number of people on payroll remains around 200,000 below pre-pandemic levels.
Official data last week showed Britain's economy rebounded 4.8 percent in the second quarter as the government began relaxing lockdown restrictions amid its fast-paced vaccination programme.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBF observes National Mourning Day
Southeast Bank observes National Mourning day
Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM
BGMEA seeks to collect imported goods from port instead of ICDs
Emirates spikes operations as travel curbs ease
IFC's investments in S Asia continues having strong impact
Signing of an Automated Challan System (ACS) agreement
IDRA holds discussion on National Mourning Day


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft