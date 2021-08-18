Video
Asia markets down on Delta variant gloom

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

HONG KONG, Aug 17: Asian markets were broadly down Tuesday as investors weighed record gains on Wall Street against fears the resurgent Delta coronavirus variant may put the brakes on the global economic recovery.
Major US indices rebounded overnight from a slow start as bargain hunters stepped up purchases -- leaving both the Dow and S&P 500 finishing narrowly positive to extend a streak of record-high closes to a fifth straight day.
Buoyed by Wall Street, Tokyo opened up, before erasing early gains and closing down for a fourth consecutive session as fears over a surge in virus cases dampened hopes for the recovery.
"As long as the number of new cases continues to rise to record highs, investors won't feel encouraged," Yoshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a note.
Markets in China also dragged as a regulatory crackdown on private business by Beijing continued to leave investors on edge, with Hong Kong closing at its lowest level in three weeks and Shanghai closing well down.
The outlook for the global recovery was hit by Chinese data this week showing retail sales and industrial production slowing in July, with a rapid recovery threatened by renewed localised virus lockdowns and extensive travel restrictions.
Markets in Seoul and Taipei were down, as was Sydney, where millions remain under coronavirus restrictions with little end in sight as cases tied to the Delta variant soar.
Wellington also ended the day on losses, hit by news that New Zealand would move into a snap three-day lockdown after recording its first case of locally transmitted Covid-19 in six months.
London, Paris and Frankfurt all opened down.    -AFP


