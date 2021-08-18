Stocks continue to rise, DSEX sets fresh records

Stocks continued to rise on Tuesday with DESX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) setting new records and the indices on the Chittagong Stock Exchange advancing further.

DSEX advanced by 38.24 points or 0.56 per cent to 6,787 -- the highest since its inception more than eight years back in 2013. DSE market capitalisation on the DSE hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,512 surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,490 billion.

Turnover remained high at Tk 26.73 billion on the DSE, which was Tk 29.54 billion in the previous day.

Market experts said the investors welcomed the securities regulator's latest move and remained optimistic as they hoped for liquidity in the capital market.

The buoyant investors are putting fresh funds on stocks anticipating positive momentum in the coming days also as the Bangladesh Bank unveiled another expansionary monetary policy for this fiscal year.

Investors are rushing towards the capital market amid lower returns on the money market and limited scope of investment in other instruments, said a merchant banker.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 118 points to finish at 19,768 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 73 points to close at 11,850.

Of the issues traded, 192 advanced, 174 declined and eight issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 56.60 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.09 billion.









