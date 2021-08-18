BAIRA recalls Bangabandhu’s contributions, sacrifices

Speakers at a virtual discussion meeting orgnaised by Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) marking observance of the National Mourning Day recalled the contribution and sacrifices of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members for the country's independence and building a developed nation after the independence. They have also demanded formation of a commission to find out the conspirators of August 15, 1975 carnage and execution of the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu after bringing them back.

Former President of BAIRA Golam Mostafa chaired the programme while Administrator Nur Md Mahbubul Haque, also a joint secretary of the government, its former presidents Benazir Ahmed, Noor Ali and Shahjalaj Majumder, former secretary generals Reaz Ul Islam and Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman also spoke.



