Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BAIRA recalls Bangabandhu’s contributions, sacrifices

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a virtual discussion meeting orgnaised by Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) marking observance of the National Mourning Day recalled the contribution and sacrifices of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members for the country's independence and building a developed nation after the independence. They have also demanded formation of a commission to find out the conspirators of August 15, 1975 carnage and execution of the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu after bringing them back.
Former President of BAIRA Golam Mostafa chaired the programme while Administrator Nur Md Mahbubul Haque, also a joint secretary of the government, its former presidents Benazir Ahmed, Noor Ali and Shahjalaj Majumder, former secretary generals Reaz Ul Islam and Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBF observes National Mourning Day
Southeast Bank observes National Mourning day
Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM
BGMEA seeks to collect imported goods from port instead of ICDs
Emirates spikes operations as travel curbs ease
IFC's investments in S Asia continues having strong impact
Signing of an Automated Challan System (ACS) agreement
IDRA holds discussion on National Mourning Day


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft