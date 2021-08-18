Video
Japan for boosting economic ties with BD

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Business Desk

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki (right) meets BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki hoped to work closely for developing economic partnership between Japan and Bangladesh which will encourage more Japanese investment in Bangladesh.
The envoy made the remark t during his visit at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.
Welcoming the Ambassador at his office the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam said that BEPZA has been providing services with experience, dedication and professionalism achieved during its 40 years of journey. He said that the authority always gives priority to the business related issues of Japanese investors to run their business smoothly in EPZ.
The BEPZA Chief assured the envoy for solving every problem a new investor can face and sought more Japanese investment in the EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone. "I will take all the challenges and responsibility to make investment easier for the Japanese investors if the issue is related to us and will pursue if the matter is related to other department", He added.   
The Executive Chairman and the Ambassador discussed on the various operational and policy related issues of Japanese investors. The ambassador thanked BEPZA for providing best support and solving the issue of round use of container. He urged to Government of Bangladesh to provide cash incentives to the foreign investors of the country. He affirmed the BEPZA EC that he would inform the Japanese entrepreneurs to grab the EPZ investors' oriented best services during his next trip to Tokyo.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during this time.


