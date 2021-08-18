Video
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
Business

Terry towel makers demand permission to import yarn

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

Amid unprecedented price hike of yarn in local markets, the country's apparel manufacturers and exporters have urged the government to allow import yarn to keep the shipments garment  smooth and uninterrupted.
The leaders of Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA) on Monday placed the demands at a meeting with two ministers and three secretaries of the government in the city.
They have submitted separate letters to Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Chowdhury, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatullah Munim to take necessary action in this regard.
In the letters, the cotton and yarn sector leaders requested the government to allow all BTTLMEA members to import 6 to 20 counts of yarn from countries where its price is in competitive  and reasonable state.
BTTLMEA Chairman M Shahadat Hossain told the Daily Observer, "We want that the government allows our non-bonded member organizations to import yarn at a discount against the industrial IRC.
He requested the government to allow import of yarn through all land, sea and seaports and approval of partial shipment in case of import of yarn by all approved waterways, land routes and railways. He said the export of home textile and terry towel is now under threat as the price of the cotton and yarn has increased at least by 50 percent at local markets.
At least USD $1.17 billion revenue came from this sector last fiscal year. Compared to the previous year, the growth has been 49 percent. With a supportive environment, the home textile and terry towel sector will soon become a multi-billion dollar sector.
Only cotton, yarn and other raw materials are allowed to be imported under bond facility through Benapole Port, but partial shipment is not allowed.  There is no alternative to importing yarn to capture the export market of home textile and terry towel sector and achieve greater growth, he said.
Sources said the government's goal is to increase export earnings to $ 60 billion. The home textile and terry towel sectors are able to play an important role in achieving these goals.
Make our industrial raw materials (yarn) readily available at competitive international market prices so that we can compete with the world market, the letter said.


