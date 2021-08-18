MILVIK launches C-19 insurance, telemedicine in BD

Global healthcare and insurtech provider MILVIK on Tuesday announced the launch of its dedicated COVID-19 bundle to consumers in Bangladesh.

10-year-old MILVIK (globally known as BIMA) specializes in providing insurance and health solutions to people who are typically underserved in these areas, particularly those facing financial struggles. It has developed its COVID-19 product specially for people in Bangladesh who are facing the devastating effects of the global pandemic, according to New York-based PRNewswire, a distributor of press releases.

MILVIK already provides telemedicine and insurance to 3.7 crore people in Bangladesh and eight other markets and has to date facilitated one million telemedicine consultations in the country.

The bundle is designed for new customers looking specifically for cover should they contract the virus. The coverage period is for three months from date of sign up, and for a total cost of 1200 Taka, subscribers will have round-the-clock telephone access to a dedicated staff of MILVIK doctors who can advise patients on next steps should they identify symptoms of the virus.

Doctors will continue to check in every 48 hours to assess the patient's condition, and if necessary, the patient will be directed to hospital where he will be covered for a stay of up 20 days.

Subscribers will also receive regular, accurate and up-to-date information about the current COVID situation and tips on preventative measures to avoid contracting the virus. MILVIK has seen positive results and feedback from consumers through an initial pilot of the programme.

"At MILVIK, we've long been committed to helping people all over the world have better access to insurance and healthcare and the technology to easily pay for these services," said Ankur Basu, Country Manager, MILVIK. " We're pleased to offer this dedicated solution to customers in Bangladesh and provide them peace of mind as they navigate the pandemic."

"MILVIK is also very much aligned with the increasing digital trends in the market by offering healthcare and insurance solutions via mobile devices and making sure people can easily pay for and receive services however suits them best," said Professor Doctor A.K.M Mosharraf Hossain, Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) Pulmonology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The MILVIK plan covers hospitalization for two family members, and in the unfortunate event of a COVID-related death, the plan also includes life insurance. Enrollment takes only seconds, and Bangladesh residents who wish to purchase the bundle or find out more about the benefits can visit https://tinyurl.com/auutbr29 where they can follow simple steps to sign up and pay via their preferred payment method such as bKash. They can also enroll by calling the MILVIK hotline on 09610500599 / 09614500599.











