Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:22 PM
Tk 3263cr new bridge over River Brahmaputra on cards

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to build a 320 meter long steel frame bridge over Brahmaputra river which at a cost of Tk 3,263.63 crore. It will have more over 780 meters approach road, 240 meters railway overpass, 551 meters road overpass and construction of a 4 lane highway including 8.20 km SMVT and construction of a toll plaza.
Project document said about Tk 1,353.63 crore will be spent from government exchequer in the project while the remaining Tk 1,909.79 crore will come from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
Mymensingh city is located on the River Brahmanputra and with the implementation of the project people from the other side of the river such as from Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Sherpur districts and Phulpur, Haluaghat and Tarakanda upazilas will benefit from quick and smooth communication with Mymensingh city and Dhaka.
It will also provide fast moving communication with several the land ports, EPZs and economic zones of the region including the northern districts under Mymensingh division. The project consultant cost has been earmarkes Tk 60 crore which many clam as quite exorbitant.  
The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the proposal on November 29 last year as the proposal to the planning commission was forwarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.
The PEC suggested some changes and recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council. It will be executed by the Department of Roads and Highways by December 2024, starting from this year.
The PEC particularly called for rationalizing the consultants cost by clearly stating the  types, number and categories of consultants. It said the required number of experts may be obtained from BUET to oversee the implementation of the construction project.
The terms of reference (TOR) of the consultants should be attached to the DPP (Development Project Proposal). The DPP has been amended in accordance with these recommendations.
At present the existing Shambhuganj Bridge over the Brahmaputra River connects the region with Mymensingh district headquarters and the capital. Besides, three major land ports are located in Mymensingh division.
The land ports are Vijaypur in Netrokona district, Nakugaon in Sherpur district and Gobrakura (Haluaghat) in Mymensingh district. Through these land ports, stone and coal are imported from India every year and transported to different parts of the   country.
Recently Mymensingh has been declared a division. The existing Shambhuganj bridge  is 455 meters long and 11 meters wide. There is a four-lane turn at the approach of the bridge. The bridge is only 250 meters away from the bend. Bangladesh Agricultural University is located on one side of the crossroads. This bend is dangerous and needs to be improved.  
Member of the Physical Infrastructure Division Harun-ar-Rashed said the project will contribute significantly to the development of the local industry, trade and commerce and create environment for new investments. People's life standard will improve as a results of it.


