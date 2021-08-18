Video
BD seeks easy entry for its pharma products to Indonesia

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297
Diplomatic Correspondent

Outgoing Ambassador of Indonesia to Bangladesh Ms. Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno calls on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Tuesday

Outgoing Ambassador of Indonesia to Bangladesh Ms. Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno calls on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Dr. A.  K. Abdul Momen has requested Indonesia to ease the registration process for Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products in the South East Asian country.
He made the request to the outgoing Ambassador of Indonesia to Bangladesh Ms. Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno on Tuesday while she paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister at his office.
"Bangladesh's pharmaceutical companies are being producing world class life saving drugs, these are available in Bangladesh at a much cheaper price than in many advanced countries, however they are exporting their products to 144 countries," Foreign Minister told the envoy.
Due to a huge restriction, Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products is not available in Indonesian market, the Foreign Minister urged the envoy to take necessary step to ease the registration process for Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products thus Bangladeshi companies could get a easy chance to do their business there.
"A multi-faceted relation could be expanded if more people to people contacts take place and barriers in trade and investment are removed," Foreign Minister told the ambassador of Indonesia.
Terming Indonesia as an important partner of Bangladesh in the South East Asian region, the Foreign Minister sought Indonesia's support towards Bangladesh's bid to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN.
Dr. Momen said that as a natural bridge between South and South East Asia, Bangladesh is a genuine candidate to become a Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN.
Ms.  Rina Prihtyasmiarsi agreed that Bangladesh has attained miraculous economic progress. She was highly appreciative of the government of Sheikh Hasina for the recent medical supplies to Indonesia in latter's battle against Covid-19. She said that the brotherly people of Indonesia would always remember with gratefulness this nice gesture of Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister thanked Indonesia for the humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas and sought political support from Indonesia on the repatriation issue. He requested Indonesia to remain pro-active in the ASEAN platform to convince Myanmar for creating a conducive environment for a safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas.
Dr. Momen suggested that an ASEAN led observer team may be deployed in the Rakhine State to oversee the repatriation process. The ambassador assured to remain engaged on the issue and continue Indonesia's support for a durable solution to the crisis.


