Two suspected robbers killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB

Two suspected robbers were killed in a shootout with members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Dakkhin Keraniganj in the capital early Monday.

RAB-10 sources said acting on secret information that a gang of robbers was taking preparation to commit robbery at Jhilmil residential area, a team of the elite force raided the area at about 1:30am.

Sensing presence of the RAB team, the gang opened fire which forced the elite force members to fire back in self-defence.