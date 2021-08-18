British Council seeks photographs for competition by August 21

British Council has organised a photography competition on climate change issues aiming at raising awareness among local youths to engage them in mitigating the impact of climate change.

Bangladeshi nationals aged 18-35 years and currently living in the country, have been asked to submit photographs for the competition by August 21, 2021.

The British High Commission and Italian Embassy in Bangladesh are giving necessary supports to organize the competition as strategic partners in cooperation with Drik Picture Library Bangladesh as the delivery partner and Picture People UK and Fondazione UniVerde of Italy as supporting partners.

A panel of reputed international judges including Dr Shahidul Alam, Managing Director of Drik Picture Library, Nick Danziger, Director of Picture People in UK, and Bruno D'Amicis, Member of the Italian Photography Association and Board Member of the international Initiative Rewilding Europe, Italy will select the winning photographs.

The participants can submit a maximum of five photographs. All pictures must have accurate captions written in English and Bangla. Photographs may be in colour or black and white, of high resolution (min 4000 pixels), jpeg format. The submission must be original.







