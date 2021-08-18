Major rivers swelling, Upper Meghna basin flowing steady

As the major rivers of the country are swelling except the rivers of Upper Meghna basin, the flood situation of central region is likely to deteriorate in next 48 hours.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh Water Development Board report issued on Tuesday, all major rivers are in rising trend except the rivers of Upper Meghna basin.

However, the flood situation in the region under Teesta basin may remain steady in next 24 hours as the upstream water is flowing slowly and no rainfall was recorded in the northern region.

The flood situation, however, at low lying areas of Rajbari and Faridpur districts may deteriorate during the period.

According to the Numerical Weather Models of the meteorological departments of Bangladesh and India, there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall at places in the South-Eastern and Southern coastal regions of the country in next 48 hours. As a result, the water levels of the rivers in South-Eastern Cox's Bazar district and Southern coastal region may rise rapidly at times during this period.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast, the low formed over the West Central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay of Andhra Pradesh coast now lies over Northwest Bay of Odisha coast. It is likely to move west-northwestwards. It said that the axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, the centre of the low to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.

The BMD forecasted of light to moderate rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty wind at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country. Our Correspondent from Sirajganj said, though the water level of Jamuna River increased at Sirajganj Sadar and Kazipur upazila in the district, the water is still flowing under the danger mark.

Bangladesh Water Development Board's Executive Engineer of Sirajganj told this correspondent that though the water level is increasing in the rivers, it wouldn't be a matter of worry. The rising trend of water level will continue two more days and later, it would start falling.










