Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Major rivers swelling, Upper Meghna basin flowing steady

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

As the major rivers of the country are swelling except the rivers of Upper Meghna basin, the flood situation of central region is likely to deteriorate in next 48 hours.  
According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh Water Development Board report issued on Tuesday, all  major  rivers  are  in  rising  trend  except  the  rivers  of  Upper  Meghna  basin.
However, the flood situation in the region under Teesta basin may remain steady in next 24 hours as the upstream water is flowing slowly and no rainfall was recorded in the northern region.
The  flood  situation, however, at  low  lying  areas  of  Rajbari  and  Faridpur  districts  may deteriorate during the period.
According  to  the  Numerical  Weather  Models  of  the meteorological  departments of Bangladesh and  India,  there  is a chance  of  medium  to  heavy  rainfall at  places  in  the  South-Eastern and Southern coastal regions of the country in next 48 hours. As a result, the water levels of the rivers in  South-Eastern Cox's Bazar district and Southern coastal region may rise rapidly at times during this period.
According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast, the low formed over the West Central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay of Andhra Pradesh coast now lies over Northwest Bay of Odisha coast. It is likely to move west-northwestwards.  It said that the axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, the centre of the low to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.
The BMD forecasted of light to moderate rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty wind at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country. Our Correspondent from Sirajganj said, though the water level of Jamuna River increased at Sirajganj Sadar and Kazipur upazila in the district, the water is still flowing under the danger mark.
Bangladesh Water Development Board's Executive Engineer of Sirajganj told this correspondent that though the water level is increasing in the rivers, it wouldn't be a matter of worry. The rising trend of water level will continue two more days and later, it would start falling.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two suspected robbers killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB
British Council seeks photographs for competition by August 21
Major rivers swelling, Upper Meghna basin flowing steady
Ban on passengers sans vaccination from 11 countries
BD for ASEAN team in Rakhine to oversee Roihngya repatriation
ACC, BB, MoF asked to probe   Southeast Bank chairman
HC hearing on anticipatory bail to resume Aug 22
Pori Moni’s bail hearing today


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft