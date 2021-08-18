Ban on passengers sans vaccination from 11 countries

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) has said that without taking full dose of Covid-19 vaccine, people from 11 countries including Malaysia, Iran and Spain cannot inter into the country.

CAAB has imposed this new regulation on Monday.

Others in the ban list are Argentina, Botswana, Cuba, Cyprus, Eswatini (Swaziland), Georgia, Libya and Mongolia.

Bangladeshi citizens who have taken Covid-19 vaccine 14 days before their fights can return from the above mentioned countries. But after reaching the country they have to maintain obligatory 14 days quarantine. Taking special permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh expatriate workers in the mentioned countries can return home.

Bangladeshi navigators and marine engineers can return from these countries but they have to show proper documents.

Besides, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Iraq, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kirgizstan, Namibia, Netherland, Panama, South Africa, Thailand, Tunisia and United Kingdom have also some instructions regarding travelling to Bangladesh.

Without taking full dose of Covid-19 vaccine, returnees have to maintain compulsory 14 days quarantine in the government selected hotel or institution on their own costs and have to show hotel bookings and other necessary documents at the airport.







