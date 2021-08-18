Video
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
BD for ASEAN team in Rakhine to oversee Roihngya repatriation

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has suggested deployment an ASEAN-led observer team in the Rakhine state to oversee the Rohingya repatriation process.
It also requested all to remain proactive in ASEAN platform to convince Myanmar for creating conducive environment for a safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas.
 Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the requests to the outgoing ambassador of Indonesia to Bangladesh Ms. Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno on Tuesday while she paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister at his office, a Foreign Ministry release said.
He also said since there had been no major violence in the Rakhine state in the last four years, repatriation can start under the supervision of a neutral international body.
The ambassador assured him of being engaged in the issue and continues Indonesia's support for a durable solution to the crisis.
The Foreign Minister thanked Indonesia for the humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas and sought political support from it on the repatriation issue.  He sought Indonesia's support towards Bangladesh's bid to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN.
Dr Momen said as a natural bridge between South and South East Asia, Bangladesh is a genuine candidate to become a Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN.
The Indonesian Ambassador agreed that Bangladesh had attained miraculous economic progress.
She was highly appreciative of the government of Sheikh Hasina for the recent medical supplies to Indonesia in latter's battle against Covid-19.
She said the brotherly people of Indonesia would always remember with gratefulness this nice gesture of Bangladesh.





