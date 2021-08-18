Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ACC, BB, MoF asked to probe   Southeast Bank chairman

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to probe an allegation of corruption against Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank and Ministry of Finance have been asked to conduct the probe and submit reports to the High Court in three months.
The court also issued a rule, asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why their inaction into allegations of corruption against Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir should not be declared illegal and why legal action should not be taken against him.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), based on a newspaper report published on  August 1. Supreme Court lawyers Md Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury, Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan and Md Mahbubul Islam filed the writ petition on behalf of the HRPB.
The court also fixed November 17 for further hearing on the writ petition. Lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared for the writ petition while lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.
During the hearing, lawyer Manzill Murshid told the court that according to a media report there are allegations against the bank's chairman of committing corruption involving crores of taka, but the authorities are yet to take any action against him.
On August 1, a Bangla newspaper published a report titled "One Chair 1 lakh 40 thousand" describing corruption allegations against Alamgir Kabir.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two suspected robbers killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB
British Council seeks photographs for competition by August 21
Major rivers swelling, Upper Meghna basin flowing steady
Ban on passengers sans vaccination from 11 countries
BD for ASEAN team in Rakhine to oversee Roihngya repatriation
ACC, BB, MoF asked to probe   Southeast Bank chairman
HC hearing on anticipatory bail to resume Aug 22
Pori Moni’s bail hearing today


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft