ACC, BB, MoF asked to probe   Southeast Bank chairman

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to probe an allegation of corruption against Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank and Ministry of Finance have been asked to conduct the probe and submit reports to the High Court in three months.

The court also issued a rule, asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why their inaction into allegations of corruption against Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir should not be declared illegal and why legal action should not be taken against him.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), based on a newspaper report published on August 1. Supreme Court lawyers Md Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury, Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan and Md Mahbubul Islam filed the writ petition on behalf of the HRPB.

The court also fixed November 17 for further hearing on the writ petition. Lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared for the writ petition while lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.

During the hearing, lawyer Manzill Murshid told the court that according to a media report there are allegations against the bank's chairman of committing corruption involving crores of taka, but the authorities are yet to take any action against him.

On August 1, a Bangla newspaper published a report titled "One Chair 1 lakh 40 thousand" describing corruption allegations against Alamgir Kabir.







