HC hearing on anticipatory bail to resume Aug 22

After three and a half month's gap, the High Court is going to hear again on the anticipatory bail petitions from August 22, which remained suspended due to the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Following a directive of Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued a notification on Tuesday in this regard.

According to the notice, the High Court bench will start hearing anticipatory bail petitions from August 22 following all health guidelines and necessary precautionary measures.

After issuance of the notice, lawyers of the Supreme Court have expressed their happiness because there were various problems due to suspension of the hearings on the anticipatory bail petitions with the High Court division bench since April 29. Therefore, litigants had to undergo sufferings during this time as they could not surrender before the High Court.







