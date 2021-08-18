Video
Pori Moni’s bail hearing today

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Court Correspondent

The bail hearing of actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, will be held today (Wednesday).
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Monday fixed the date for bail hearing after her lawyer Adv Mujibur Rahman submitted a bail petition and sought a suitable time for hearing.
Subsequently, the court set Wednesday for the bail hearing.
On August 13, Pori Moni and Ashraful Islam Dipu were brought before the court after a two-day remand in a drug case filed against them with Banani Police Station.
The court rejected the bail petitions and sent the accused to jail, as they were deemed as flight risks.
On August 10, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court granted a two-day remand for Pori Moni and Ashraful Islam Dipu each.  On August 5, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted four-day remand in the same case.
Earlier on August 4, RAB conducted a four -hour operation and arrested Pori Moni and Dipu from a house in Banani. Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house.
After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against Pori Moni under the Narcotics Act.
Some cultural activists on Monday formed a human chain and held a protest rally demanded the immediate release of actress Pori Moni and her return to her acting career.


