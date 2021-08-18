Video
Aug 17 series blasts done under BNP patronage: Obaidul

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses a discussion organized by Dhaka North and South city AL at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Tuesday marking 16th anniversary of the August 17 countrywide series blasts conducted by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. photo : Observer

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that countrywide series bomb attacks on August 17 in 2005 were held under the patronization of the then ruling party BNP.
BNP gave shelter to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for doing such heinous act across the country, he said while speaking as chief guest at a discussion organized by Dhaka North and South city AL at the party's central office of Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
The discussion was arranged marking the 16th year of the series bomb attacks across the country.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP was silent while JMB launched series bomb attacks across the country. How could the JMB carry out its plans? Obviously, the then government had extended support to them."
Criticizing the activities of BNP, he said, "They could not come out of the politics of revenge and vengeance. BNP is known to people as a party which depends of communal politics. BNP is the reliable destination of the politics of conspiracy."
Referring to the various terrorist incidents occurred during the tenure of BNP, the Awami League leaders said the party is still conspiring to create an anarchic situation in the country.  
AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said the terrorism-based politics of BNP has not stopped yet. The BNP-Jamaat axis now wants that Bangladesh will become a confederation of Pakistan. They want to turn Bangladesh into a failed state.
On August 17 in 2005, around 500 small bombs at 300 locations in over 50 cities and towns across Bangladesh were detonated within a span of 30 minutes. Dhaka International Airport, government buildings, court premises and major hotels were targeted.
A child in Savar near Dhaka and a rickshaw-puller in Chapainawabganj district were killed and 50 people sustained minor injuries due to the blasts. JMB claimed responsibility for the bombings.
Later, JMB killed two judges in a bomb attack in Jhalakathi district on November 14 the same year.


