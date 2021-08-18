Video
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:20 PM
Expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir gets bail in one case

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court granted bail to expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir in a case filed with Pallabi Police Station under the telecommunications act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Md Noman passed the order after hearing on the case on Tuesday.
However, Helena got bail in one case but she will not be released from jail because another four cases were pending.
On 29 July, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Helena Jahangir from her Gulshan house and reportedly seized foreign liquors, illegal walkie-talkie sets, sharp weapons, foreign currencies, casino equipment and a deer hide.
Five separate cases were filed against her with Gulshan and Pallabi police stations under the Digital Security Ac, the Special Powers Act, the Narcotics Control Act, the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act and the telecommunications act.
Later, a journalist filed another case on charges of fraudulence against Helena Jahangir.
Helena Jahangir was a member of the women affairs sub-committee of ruling Awami League. On 17 January, she was expelled from the post over her social media activities violating the party policy.
She was criticised for a Facebook post announcing recruitment of leaders for an organisation named 'Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League'.


