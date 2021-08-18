Biman to start India flights from Aug 20:  Momen



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen poses for photograph with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami after receiving the keys of 31 life supporting ambulances and other medical equipment from the latter as gift from Indian government on Tuesday. photo : Observer

"We requested the Indian government to open the flights as there is huge demand for it," he said following a handing over ceremony of keys of 31 basic life support ambulances and medical equipment from the Government of India at the State Guest House Padma.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami handed over 31 life support ambulances and other medical equipment to Bangladesh in an effort to help the country deal with the COVID-19 situation.

"Bangladesh-India cooperation in health sector witnessed another significant progress through the event," a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.

Doraiswami handed over keys of those ambulances as a part of the commitment earlier made by the Government of India to provide 109 ambulances for the people of Bangladesh, as gift.

The High Commissioner also handed over medical equipment (Covid-19 medical equipment and empty oxygen cylinders) to the people and government of Bangladesh out of collaborative spirit and friendly gesture of the government of India to combat the pandemic Covid-19.

Earlier, Bangladesh gifted Remdesivir and other Covid-19 related medicines as a token of mutual cooperation when India experienced unprecedented spike of Covid-19 infection, the release said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a symbolic key for 109 ambulances from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 March 2021. The rest of the ambulances are expected to reach soon, it said.

Meanwhile, national flag carrier Biman has initially planned to operate weekly two flights, on Sunday and Wednesday on the Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka route and two flights on Sunday and Tuesday on Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route.







