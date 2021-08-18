Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Biman to start India flights from Aug 20:  Momen

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 309
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen poses for photograph with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami after receiving the keys of 31 life supporting ambulances and other medical equipment from the latter as gift from Indian government on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen poses for photograph with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami after receiving the keys of 31 life supporting ambulances and other medical equipment from the latter as gift from Indian government on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh is set to resume flights to India from August 20.
"We requested the Indian government to open the flights as there is huge demand for it," he said following a handing over ceremony of keys of 31 basic life support ambulances and medical equipment from the Government of India at the State Guest House Padma.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami handed over 31 life support ambulances and other medical equipment to Bangladesh in an effort to help the country deal with the COVID-19 situation.
"Bangladesh-India cooperation in health sector witnessed another significant progress through the event," a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.
Doraiswami handed over keys of those ambulances as a part of the commitment earlier made by the Government of India to provide 109 ambulances for the people of Bangladesh, as gift.
The High Commissioner also handed over medical equipment (Covid-19 medical equipment and empty oxygen cylinders) to the people and government of Bangladesh out of collaborative spirit and friendly gesture of the government of India to combat the pandemic Covid-19.
Earlier, Bangladesh gifted Remdesivir and other Covid-19 related medicines as a token of mutual cooperation when India experienced unprecedented spike of Covid-19 infection, the release said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a symbolic key for 109 ambulances from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 March 2021. The rest of the ambulances are expected to reach soon, it said.
Meanwhile, national flag carrier Biman has initially planned to operate weekly two flights, on Sunday and Wednesday on the Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka route and two flights on Sunday and Tuesday on Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two suspected robbers killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB
British Council seeks photographs for competition by August 21
Major rivers swelling, Upper Meghna basin flowing steady
Ban on passengers sans vaccination from 11 countries
BD for ASEAN team in Rakhine to oversee Roihngya repatriation
ACC, BB, MoF asked to probe   Southeast Bank chairman
HC hearing on anticipatory bail to resume Aug 22
Pori Moni’s bail hearing today


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft