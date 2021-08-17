Bidisha, Eric, 10 others sued for occupying Trust property

A case has been filed against 12 people, including Jatiya Party founding chairman and former president, military dictator's ex-wife Bidisha Ershad and son Eric Ershad over the flat at President Park residence in Baridhara.

HM Golam Reza, former lawmaker from Satkhira-4

constituency and former Jatiya Party whip filed the case with 1st Joint District Judge Court in Dhaka on Monday.

Court Sheristadar Shahadat Hossain said this to the media. He said the court has fixed September 6 for the admissibility hearing of the case.

Bidisha Siddique, Shahata Jarab Ershad, Eric Wayne Whison, Arman Ershad and Md Eric Ershad, Home Ministry Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Inspector General (Additional IGP) SB, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police (Immigration) and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station have been named as defendants in the case.