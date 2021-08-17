Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Afghan fiasco sends Biden’s political fortunes reeling

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

WASHINGTON, Aug 16: President Joe Biden was expected to break his silence "soon" on the US fiasco in Afghanistan, an advisor said Monday, as a lightning Taliban victory sent the Democrat's domestic political fortunes reeling.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC that the country "can expect to hear from the president soon. He's right now actively engaged with his national security team. He is working the situation hard."
All weekend the Democrat, who took office with more foreign policy experience than any new president in decades, hunkered down at his secluded Camp David retreat.
As stunning images
played out of Kabul, where a frantic US evacuation echoed the 1975 fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War, Biden was near invisible.
Being in Camp David meant he remained far from journalists. His only statement came in written form on Saturday, insisting that the sudden US withdrawal from Afghanistan, triggering a Taliban total takeover, had been the only possible choice.
Then as pressure mounted Sunday for Biden to demonstrate he was in charge, the White House issued a single photograph, showing the president in a polo shirt seated alone at a table while listening to advisors on a large monitor screen.
Biden was elected last year on a promise to bring back expertise and responsibility after the turbulent Donald Trump years.
Now the questions are piling up and how Biden answers could determine his presidency's fate.
How could the Afghan army, created, funded and trained by the United States at the cost of more than $80 billion over 20 years, have folded so quickly against the rag-tag Taliban?
How could the United States, which has been planning its exit for months, end up presiding over scenes of mass panic and confusion at the Kabul airport, where Afghans are literally clinging to US military airplanes in an effort to get out?
Why just last month did Biden insist that such scenes -- the dreaded fall of Saigon scenario, where desperate people tried to cram into the last US helicopters -- were impossible?
"There's going to be no circumstance for you to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable," he said in the White House.
As the writer and New York Times columnist Viet Thanh Nguyen said on Twitter: "Having literally been in Saigon for the fall of Saigon, it certainly looks like Saigon to me."
Biden had been on a roll until this last week.
Defying those who said Washington had become too dysfunctional for bipartisan dealmaking, Biden was celebrating the passage by the evenly divided Senate of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. His Democrats were starting to work on a second, mind-bogglingly ambitious $3.5 trillion bill.
And it was only a few weeks ago that Biden was congratulating Americans for their Covid vaccination rates -- a seeming victory over the coronavirus that the emerging Delta variant has now put in peril.
Like the pandemic, Afghanistan was a crisis that Biden inherited.
The US public has long lost interest in the fighting there and Trump tapped into powerful isolationist sentiment with a drive to extricate the country from "stupid" post-9/11 wars.
Unlike on most other matters, Biden agreed with the Republican.
In fact, Biden's pullout is based almost entirely on a plan set in motion by Trump himself, who ordered negotiations with the Taliban and, if reelected, had been teeing up an even earlier exit.
Now beset by accusations of incompetence and betrayal, the White House is doubling down, insisting that the chaos in Kabul is actually the best of all the bad available options, because it at least stops an unwinnable war.
"What the president was not prepared to do was to enter a third decade of conflict, throwing in thousands more troops -- which was his only other choice," Sullivan said.
"The president had to make the best possible choice he could and he stands by that decision."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bidisha, Eric, 10 others sued for occupying Trust property
Health Minister Zahid Maleque, China Ambassador to Dhaka
Afghan fiasco sends Biden’s political fortunes reeling
Britain asks: Is America back or has it turned its back?
IPCC report a ‘danger signal for the climate vulnerable’
174 more die of C-19 in 24hrs
Country still in shock from serial bomb blasts
Raushan in ICU


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft