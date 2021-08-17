IPCC report a ‘danger signal for the climate vulnerable’

Manmade activities are mainly responsible for causing carbon emission in the atmosphere, according to the current Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, published in the last week.

Eight years after its last upgrade on climate change, the United Nations on Monday published its latest comprehensive report on the state of the global climate.

A compilation of more than 14,000 papers on the latest climate change research was assimilated in the nearly 4,000- page report by 200 plus authors as part of the sixth comprehensive assessment (6AR).

The report shows that carbon dioxide concentrations are higher than at any time in the last two million years.

Reviewing this report many environment experts have said that like many other countries, Bangladesh government must take

sustainable steps to limit the carbon emission level to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

They also expressed their concern especially about government's current act like construction of Rampal Power Plant in the Sundarban and the presence of current methane gas in the Dhaka city.

"What the world requires now is real action. All major economies must commit to aggressive climate action during this critical decades," John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate said in a statement. Talking to the Daily Observer about the report and the various sources of carbon emission, eminent environmentalist Ainun Nishat said that consuming fossil fuels has combined with agriculture to push methane and nitrous oxide, also counted as green house gases, to record levels for at least the past 800,000 years.

Referring to a current satellite images, as reported by Bloomberg, he also suggests that a Paris- based company Kayrros SAS has detected huge plumes of methane gas over Bangladesh.

"If we count this report then we must realize that we have touched the danger level. And it means that though we are one of the countries vulnerable to climate change, we have also been revealed as a major contributor to methane gas," he said.

From now on, we have to take steps to reduce such gas that causes carbon emissions like many other neighbouring countries like Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia that have taken various steps and pledges to ensure net carbon emission within a specific span of time.

The report suggests that the most climate vulnerable countries are projected to suffer among the harshest effects of climate change, most of the countries, do not have carbon reducing strategies in place, that will effectively mitigate severity of the climate risks outlined by IPCC report.

Dr Saleemul Huq sharing his review on the AR6 IPCC report, said that the global temperature goal of staying below 1.5 degrees Celsius is slipping away rapidly, and unless drastic actions are taken immediately, we may cross that key threshold within a decade.

This means we must enhance the urgency of action in moving away from fossil fuels like coal, petroleum and natural gas as quickly as possible to renewable energy in every country.

This means that the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which all countries have submitted or are still about to submit, needs to be truly ambitious to ensure that the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold is not crossed.

Singapore, which has warmed 80 per cent faster than the rest of the region of Southeast Asia over the past 70 years, also promises to achieve net zero emissions sometime in the next half of the country.

Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia's largest economy, has planned to achieve net-zero by 2060;the country is planning to ban the use of coal based power plant.

Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines plan to set net zero emissions targets ahead of COP26, (A landmark climate change conference in November spearheaded by the United Nations).

Paval Partha, a researcher of biodiversity, said that the negotiations at the climate summit to be held under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change this November (COP26) would give emphasis on greater action to decrease carbon emission.

Besides, the poorer nations, apart from the issue, should raise their voice to demand for US$ 100 billion a year in climate funds from rich countries to cut emission. However, he also criticized government's current role of using coal based power plants, the single biggest driver of manmade emissions.

When asked what possible steps they are going to take, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said that they have already initiated a mega project and under this programme they have started to plant hundreds of thousands saplings across the country to control the carbon footprint.







