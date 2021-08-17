Video
174 more die of C-19 in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 174 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 24,349. As many as 6,959 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the total number of cases to 1,425,861.       
Besides, 9,268 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease during the time.
The recovery rate is 91.31 per cent, the total number of recovery being 1,301,966, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 21.08 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.89 per cent and the death rate at 1.71 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 33,015 samples.
Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 70 deaths followed by 37 in Chattogram, 19 in Khulna, 17 in Rajshahi, 11 in Mymensingh, seven each in Barishal and Rangpur, and six in Sylhet division.
Among the 174 deceased, 90 were men and 84 women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the
first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected nearly 208 million people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
Over 186 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


