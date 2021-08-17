Country still in shock from serial bomb blasts

The country is yet to come out of the shock created by the countrywide series of bomb blasts on August 17 in 2005. The trials of at least 47 serial bomb blast cases have not yet been prosecuted even after 16 years of the blasts.

The banned outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) carried out attacks in 434 places of 63 out of 64 districts only to show their power.

As many as 102 cases out of 159 in connection with the series bomb blasts have so far been disposed of in connection with countrywide series bomb blasts on August 17 in 2005.

In the cases, different courts sentenced at least 307 people. Of them 27 people to death while 118

were given life term and 247 others to various prison terms. Several militants were released from jail and they were rehabilitate to normal life. Over 1,200 people were arrested in different time in connection with series bomb blasts on August 17 in 2005. At least 988 people now in jail in blast cases.

In Dhaka, 17 cases were filed after the series blast. Of them, five cases have been resolved, final reports have been submitted in six cases while five cases are being tried in Dhaka Judicial Court.

Militant outfit JMB drew attention with the 2001 Satkhira Cinema Hall bombing. The group carried out nearly 50 attacks at different places of Bangladesh since then, killing at least 100 people until 2013.

Meanwhile, law enforcers failed to arrest Salahuddin alias Salehin, chief of the terrorist group old JMB, who was snatched from police custody.

Salehin was freed in a film style ambush of a prison van by JMB militants at Trishal in Mymensingh in 2014. Salehin has been out of reach of the security services, despite their success in arresting many top terrorists in recent times. Salehin, sentenced to death for carrying out the series bomb blasts, is now hiding in India, according to sources.

Investigators said that although their activities were now off and on, "They no more have the capacity like they had in the past as almost all of their leaders have been arrested and many of them hanged."

Excepting for the two top leaders, Shayakh Abdur Rahman and Siddiqul Islam, commonly known as Bangla Bhai, the authorities are yet to punish the field-level executors of the serial blasts that portrayed the secular country as a "new breeding ground of Islamic militancy" globally, harming its economic potentiality.

However, Khaleda Zia's government finally arrested JMB ring leaders Shayakh Abdur Rahman and Bangla Bhai who were patronised allegedly by at least three ministers of the then BNP government. The military-led interim government on March 29 in 2007 executed six JMB men including the duo as the court handed down capital punishment, destroying the JMB network.

The counter terrorism units of different law enforcement and intelligence agencies have steps up vigilance as Taliban is gaining in Afghanistan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said recently some Bangladeshis have left for Afghanistan to join the war with the Taliban fighters.







