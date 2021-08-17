Govt starts issuing permit for rice import

The government started giving permission of importing rice to private traders and importers from Monday.

The Food Ministry will continue issuing the permits till August 25 this year to encourage private entrepreneurs to import rice to boost up the country's food grain stocks.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumder on Monday started giving the permissions after examining the authenticity of the applications and capability of the applicants intending to import rice.

While talking to the journalists at his secretariat office on Monday, Sadhan Chandra Mazumder said only those who have the capacity to import rice will be given the permission. They must have to import rice within the period the

ministry will allow.

Along with importing rice from different countries, the government also strengthened vigilance at field levels to monitor that whether anyone is stocking rice illegally.

