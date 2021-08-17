BD carefully observing situation in Afghanistan

Bangladesh is carefully observing the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan, which may have an impact on the region and beyond, a government statement on current situation of Afghanistan said on Monday.

"Bangladesh firmly believes that it is upon the people of Afghanistan to rebuild their country and decide the course of the future themselves. We wish

to see Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable, prosperous, responsible and contributing member of the South Asian region and the global community."

Bangladesh would be happy to continue to work with the people of Afghanistan and the international community for the socio-economic development of the country, the statement said.

Bangladesh believes that a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country. In this regard, Bangladesh considers itself a potential development partner and a friend of Afghanistan, it reads.

Bangladesh recalls the invaluable support extended by the government and the people of Afghanistan to Bangladesh during the War of Liberation.

"We urge all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm ensuring safety and security of all including foreign nationals," the statement said.







