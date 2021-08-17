Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD carefully observing situation in Afghanistan

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh is carefully observing the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan, which may have an impact on the region and beyond, a government statement on current situation of Afghanistan said on Monday.
"Bangladesh firmly believes that it is upon the people of Afghanistan to rebuild their country and decide the course of the future themselves. We wish
to see Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable, prosperous, responsible and contributing member of the South Asian region and the global community."
Bangladesh would be happy to continue to work with the people of Afghanistan and the international community for the socio-economic development of the country, the statement said.
Bangladesh believes that a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country. In this regard, Bangladesh considers itself a potential development partner and a friend of Afghanistan, it reads.
Bangladesh recalls the invaluable support extended by the government and the people of Afghanistan to Bangladesh during the War of Liberation.
 "We urge all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm ensuring safety and security of all including foreign nationals," the statement said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bidisha, Eric, 10 others sued for occupying Trust property
Health Minister Zahid Maleque, China Ambassador to Dhaka
Afghan fiasco sends Biden’s political fortunes reeling
Britain asks: Is America back or has it turned its back?
IPCC report a ‘danger signal for the climate vulnerable’
174 more die of C-19 in 24hrs
Country still in shock from serial bomb blasts
Raushan in ICU


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft