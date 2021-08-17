Govt signs MoU with China, Sinopharm

Bangladesh, China and Incepta Pharmaceutical Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coproduction of Sinopharm vaccine in Bangladesh virtually on Monday.

According to the agreement, Incepta will bring in bulk and bottling, labeling and finishing of the vaccine will be done locally making the price relatively very cheap.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Abdul Muktadir, Chairman, Incepta Vaccine Limited signed the MoU from Dhaka while Li Can, President, China Sinopharm International Corporation and Zhu Jingjin, Vice President, China National Biotec Group Company Limited signed it from Beijing.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming witnessed the signing of the

MoU among relevant parties.

Dr Momen said this is an example of great partnership, 'an excellent partnership', Momen said following the signing.

China has provided 2.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh, 3.4 million doses under the COVAX facility and 8 million doses as part of an arrangement of a large-scale commercial purchase.

Momen said the two countries had been very supportive to each other from the very beginning of Covid-19. "I'm thankful to the Chinese government."

Appreciating the Health Ministry's efforts Dr Momen said they were working as a team. "I think we did better than many other countries."

Health Minister Zahid Maleque termed the signing a 'milestone' saying that through this signing a dream had been materialized towards vaccine coproduction.

"One day vaccines will be exported from Bangladesh as the government plans to produce vaccines at the public sector level in future," the Health Minister hoped.

"I would express my congratulations on the signing of the MoU on Cooperation for Covid-19 Vaccine in Bangladesh. Both sides have worked very hard towards the same goal and both governments have given necessary support to this end," taking part in the discussion said the Chinese Ambassador.

At the bilateral level, the Chinese envoy said, China is one of the most reliable partners of Bangladesh in terms of vaccine cooperation.

While ramping up the total supply, vaccine-producing countries should also support developing countries, including Bangladesh, through joint production, and safeguard the global supply chain of raw materials, the Ambassador added.

He said China acted quickly to work with other developing countries on vaccine production.

After the successful signing ceremony, the vaccine cooperation between the two countries has become a 'role model' in this region, said the Ambassador.

"From it, we can see that vaccine cooperation requires greater solidarity and sense of responsibility, and full mobilization of governments, businesses and international organizations so as to form synergy," said Ambassador Li.

He also said, "Recently, you may have noticed, the 'political virus' is posing an ever-increasing threat to global anti-pandemic cooperation, especially in the Covid-19 virus origin-tracing process."







