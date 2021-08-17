RU teacher takes in-person symbolic class to protest long closure

RAJSHAHI, Aug 16: An associate professor of mass communication and journalism at Rajshahi University on Monday took a symbolic class under a campus tree protesting the prolonged Covid-induced closure of educational institutions.

Prof. Abdullah Al Mamun took the class on relation between media and power at around 11 am in front of the Rabindranath Tagore academic building of the university.

On Friday he declared in a Facebook post to meet the students under a tree from the following week if classrooms don't open immediately.

A total of 15 students from different departments were present in the class maintaining corona hygiene rules.

RU Anthropology teacher associate professor Bokhtiar Ahmed and Folklore department associate professor Amirul Islam appeared in the class and delivered speeches.

Amirul declared to take classes from next Tuesday saying symbolic classes seek to send a message to the government to open the educational institutions maintaining hygiene rules immediately.

Abdullah termed the government plan on the opening the educational institutions illogical. -UNB

