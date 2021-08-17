

Circular waterways: Time-relevant transport system for Dhaka



The primary projected cost is $2.9 billion to restore navigation of the Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Shitalakkhya rivers surrounding Dhaka, and the Tongi canal. The programme will be undertaken under the Delta Plan and by 2030 it will be materialised. In the first phase of establishing the river routes, $636 million or Tk5, 400 crore will be spent. In order to raise funds, the government has sought $600 million in aid from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Meanwhile, the World Bank has prepared a concept paper on funding of the project.



It is a recognised fact that transport is one of the pre-requisites of development of a country. Capital Dhaka contributes nearly 35 per cent of country's total GDP. According to a government estimate, traffic congestion in the capital costs a loss of staggering $7.05 billion - equivalent to 2 per cent of the country's GDP. Hence, improving the transport system is a fundamental issue for the overall improvement of country's economy and life standard of city dwellers.



However, shipping services were introduced on several river routes in Dhaka, previously. Unfortunately, because of the inadequacy of road or other means of communication from jetties, they could not continue operations. Moreover, lack of coordination among related organisations and stakeholders also was a setback. Therefore, before opening up water routes, a viable transport network has to be designed that will make the routes reliable and keep it operational. It is worth mentioning that, many other things are related to this project's success like, waste management, water quality of rivers and water management.



In the past, Dhaka's transportation was dependant on its waterways. Once water ways are re-established and rivers and canals are reconnected, navigation will improve. If an effective waterway communication network is built around Dhaka city connecting the major roads, the transport system will improve significantly. However, challenges to this project are proper project management, planning and implementation. We hope that a feasible waterway transport network will be established which would give a boost to economic activities and improve the life standard of city dwellers.

