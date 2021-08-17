Banning of PUBG, Free Fire

Dear Sir

Yesterday, The High Court directed the government to put a stop to all kinds of "destructive" online games and apps like PUBG and Free Fire for the next three months. The aim of this restriction is to save children and adolescents from moral and social degradation. The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain in 10 days why their inaction to ban online games and apps like TikTok, Likee, Bigo Live, PUBG and Free Fire should not be declared illegal.



Youngsters have become addicted to online games and apps like TikTok, Likee, Bigo Live, PUBG and Free Fire, and therefore, social values, education and culture are being affected. The HC came up with the rule and order following a writ petition filed, seeking necessary directives. Using such online games and apps, the youths are being involved in violence and unethical activities and that is why, such games and apps should be banned permanently. Transaction of crores of taka and money laundering are being happened in the country--using such apps and games. Now it is necessary to ban all kinds of harmful--both mentally and physically--games and apps harmful for the youths.



Now it is the responsibility of the authorities responsible to implement the ban of these apps and games.

Ali Ahammed

Over email