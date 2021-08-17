

Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography



But this is nothing new for Afghan people. In the 19th century, Afghanistan was invaded and occupied by British colonial powers. However, it did not last long. Because in the first Anglo-Afghan war in 1824, the British forces were defeated in a very miserable condition and the last time they were forced to leave Afghanistan. Much later, the Soviet Union's dominance on the world stage was excessive. At that time, the Soviet Union occupied Afghanistan in 1979.



However, they could not stay there. They had to leave the country in 1989 after a gap of only 10 years. The last now United States is leaving Afghanistan. Even after coexisting with this world's superpower country for 20 years, the Afghan couldn't build a powerful state structure. As a result, the Taliban are now reaping the benefits.



The question is where is the source of so much power of the Taliban? Where do they get so much money and weapons? Or why can't the Afghan government resist them? Actually, the Taliban has been moving strategically since its ouster in 2001. They probably knew that one day the United States would leave Afghanistan. And they were waiting for that opportunity.



As a result, the real reflection of which is now being felt in Afghanistan. According to analysts, another strategy of the Taliban here is that when the United States was keeping an eye on the main cities, they took control of the small areas, and gradually they started occupying the main cities. Again, there are several comments about who supplies the weapons or money for the Taliban. Some analysts have cast doubt on Pakistan. However, Pakistan has always denied this statement. It is speculated that various religious groups in Pakistan may be supporting them. The Taliban also use weapons left behind after fighting the Afghans.



The second question is why the Afghan government has not been able to resist them properly and why it has had the opportunity to create an alternative force like the Taliban in this country, where are their shortcomings? In this context, analysts have mainly marked the influence of foreign powers in Afghanistan and the sheltering of corruption in the governance structure. They also talked about the failure of participatory politics in the country.



Due to these issues, it was not possible to defeat the Taliban. The Afghans not only do fear or dislike the Taliban, but in some areas, they also like the Taliban. The Taliban's sharia-based speedy trial got acceptance among Afghans. That is why few local religious people like them.



The most important issue in this Afghan-Taliban defeat game is 'geopolitics'. The country has been considered the centre of geopolitics for thousands of years. Alexander's expedition, the invasion of the Persian Empire, Genghis Khan and British colonial power in the nineteenth century, the occupation of the Soviet Union in 1969, and the last invasion of the United States; Geopolitics has worked behind all these things.



One of the reasons for so many attacks in the country is that it was the gateway to South and Central Asia. However, not only Afghanistan and the Taliban are involved in this issue, but also India, Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia. Because the only reason Pakistan has long supported the Taliban is to ensure a government of their choice in Afghanistan.



On the other hand, the Western-backed Afghan government has good relations with India. So with the Taliban coming to power, India's influence will diminish somewhat and that will be a cause of great concern for India. On the other hand, in the case of Pakistan, the exact opposite of India will happen with them. In other words, coming to power of the Taliban is a hugely positive sign for them.



Meanwhile, China is also an important subject here as it shares a border with Afghanistan. Not only that, in realizing the goal of establishing itself as one of the most powerful nations on the world stage, the coming to power of the Taliban is a positive thing for China. Apart from power, one of the most important issues for China is a stable Afghanistan. As long as Afghanistan will remain stable, China will be able to invest in the country as before. In the same way, this issue has become important for Iran. Russia, on the other hand, though officially calls the Taliban a militant group, but the country wants to maintain good relations with them and pursue its interests. Russia and the Taliban have also already met for this purpose.



Finally, the departure of the United States and NATO from Afghanistan has created the possibility of a major shift in geopolitics in the region. With the Taliban coming to power, many things will change. In some cases, it may need to be redrawn. India may become more cornered. On the other hand, China's influence is likely to increase. Overall, the geographical importance and significance of the region in the current context have increased many times over.

The writer is a Student,

Department of Peace and Conflict

Studies, University of Dhaka





