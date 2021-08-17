

Shadows of Saigon over Kabul!



But 'withdraw' is perhaps a very mild word to describe the event because in short, it was a defeat for a mighty force and certainly a triumph for the soldiers of the soil. In other words, this was Socialism's moment of glory while Capitalism, with all its glitter, guns and rhetoric, hurriedly packed into helicopters and fled to the sea to be taken aboard US air craft carriers.



The sword is sheathed, not broken, was the rationale given then to give some sort of respectability to the evacuation. Of course, it was evident, the sword was sheathed because it had proved ineffective. Saigon was a sad tale of scarpering. It left, with very good reason, millions of soldiers who fought in Vietnam, asking a question: why did we get into it?



The answer still eludes though the mistake of the Vietnam War hardly taught the USA or her allies the lesson that unless you are wanted by the masses, do not get embroiled in a foreign land. In all the brouhaha about geo political shifts, this simple lesson of realpolitik fell on deaf ears.



Saigon revisited:

For the last week or so, the international news has been dominated by the fall of Afghan provinces to the Taliban forces while time and again the de-motivation of the Afghan government troops was highlighted as a major reason for their defeats. Well, should we be surprised? When a friend suddenly decides to call it quits, it's only natural that morale will be down.



If memory serves correctly, the US and British forces entered Afghanistan at the turn of the century with the sole purpose of defeating the Taliban and restoring a secular, pro-west government. At this moment, it appears that all their efforts have come to nothing. Almost two decades of involvement for what? Over the years, there have been assertive rhetoric, elaborate strategies plus defiance while the Taliban with their rag tag clothes and Soviet era weapons looked like soldiers from a forgotten past.



Surely, they could not win against a coordinated technology supported offensive! In reality, what the world now sees is a digitally aided force being slowly wiped out by ghosts of a bygone era.



A few weeks ago, an op-ed in an international news agency cited hubris and a tendency to propagate falsehood as the reason for the failure in Afghanistan. In addition to that there is also another thing: unwillingness to accept the reality. So, the other factor should be 'fallacy'.

Vietnam saw all three which eventually led to the Fall of Saigon. Long before 1975, it was evident that the war could never be won. Yet, the soldiers were given the idea that victory was not too far away while back in the USA, millions came out on the streets to protest the military engagement in another continent. Who cared if socialism took hold in a far off country? The masses wanted their boys back. To hell with Cold War priorities!



Can't hide defeat in 2021:

However, 1975 provided a massive advantage - it was an age before social media and Internet. One could easily push the dirt under the carpet and gloss over humiliations. That's how we got the Rambo franchise. Bulging muscles, gratuitous violence to provide a respectable veneer to the Vietnam fiasco. In 2021, the glossing over becomes impossible since the events are unfolding right before the audience of the world. With world media reporting, images cannot be doctored, messages simply cannot be redacted.



The flaw is laid bare, the defects cannot be hidden and, as for the rhetoric, well, they sound pathetic to say the least. The intricacies of the Afghan conundrum may not be clear to the lay person but this much is widely accepted: this has been a botched job. Once more we see the lack of foresight in planning the military pull out from the country. A few months ago, when the idea of leaving Afghanistan was first launched, there were misgivings about the outcome. It appears no one actually thought about the repercussions.



The same absence of foresight could also be seen in the interventions in Libya and Iraq--two countries which descended into anarchy following an invasion. Before every intervention, global security analysts voiced their concern underlining the ramifications of such actions. In the case of the Iraq invasion, doubts were raised about the dodgy dossier claiming to have information about possible weapons of mass destruction. Alas, no one listened to them; the voice of reason got swept under the rattling sabres, sophistry delivered with conviction and bellicose narratives.



What does the future hold?

From the current state of affairs, it's safe to speculate that even if Kabul is not taken over by the Taliban, large swathes of the country will be under their control which may create a situation for a coalition government forced to accommodate the Taliban and their allies. Naturally, some reforms are on the way. Only time will tell if women will be locked up in their homes or not. However, the Taliban may amend some of their harsh approaches to gain public support and establish commercial ties with the rest of the world.



In 1975, desperate South Vietnamese people who sided with the Americans made a bee line to leave the doomed city as the Communist forces advanced. The most iconic image of the day is the boarding of helicopters on the roof of the US embassy. But there are some other pictures which the world has either forgotten or has no idea about--the dumping of helicopters into the ocean from US ships which were overwhelmed by too many aircrafts bearing fleeing people.



There's a poignant song by British rock back Electric Light Orchestra, ELO, called 'Sorrow about to fall' which was used to make a short film about the fall Saigon and the ignominy surrounding it. The lines of the song appear eerily relevant today: There's a silence in the city, There's nobody around, And everyone that we knew moved to higher ground, There's a shadow hanging overhead, It lingers there alone; Changing all we ever knew, The changes start to show, There's a sorrow about to fall�

Pradosh Mitra is a former

development worker and a

keen social observer







If there is something called déj� vu in world events then the inexorable Taliban advance on Kabul is possibly the best example. This has all the hallmarks of another (a bit frayed) episode in history - 30 April, 1975 and the fall of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam. On that day, as the Viet Cong advanced on Saigon, the Americans began to withdraw.But 'withdraw' is perhaps a very mild word to describe the event because in short, it was a defeat for a mighty force and certainly a triumph for the soldiers of the soil. In other words, this was Socialism's moment of glory while Capitalism, with all its glitter, guns and rhetoric, hurriedly packed into helicopters and fled to the sea to be taken aboard US air craft carriers.The sword is sheathed, not broken, was the rationale given then to give some sort of respectability to the evacuation. Of course, it was evident, the sword was sheathed because it had proved ineffective. Saigon was a sad tale of scarpering. It left, with very good reason, millions of soldiers who fought in Vietnam, asking a question: why did we get into it?The answer still eludes though the mistake of the Vietnam War hardly taught the USA or her allies the lesson that unless you are wanted by the masses, do not get embroiled in a foreign land. In all the brouhaha about geo political shifts, this simple lesson of realpolitik fell on deaf ears.Saigon revisited:For the last week or so, the international news has been dominated by the fall of Afghan provinces to the Taliban forces while time and again the de-motivation of the Afghan government troops was highlighted as a major reason for their defeats. Well, should we be surprised? When a friend suddenly decides to call it quits, it's only natural that morale will be down.If memory serves correctly, the US and British forces entered Afghanistan at the turn of the century with the sole purpose of defeating the Taliban and restoring a secular, pro-west government. At this moment, it appears that all their efforts have come to nothing. Almost two decades of involvement for what? Over the years, there have been assertive rhetoric, elaborate strategies plus defiance while the Taliban with their rag tag clothes and Soviet era weapons looked like soldiers from a forgotten past.Surely, they could not win against a coordinated technology supported offensive! In reality, what the world now sees is a digitally aided force being slowly wiped out by ghosts of a bygone era.A few weeks ago, an op-ed in an international news agency cited hubris and a tendency to propagate falsehood as the reason for the failure in Afghanistan. In addition to that there is also another thing: unwillingness to accept the reality. So, the other factor should be 'fallacy'.Vietnam saw all three which eventually led to the Fall of Saigon. Long before 1975, it was evident that the war could never be won. Yet, the soldiers were given the idea that victory was not too far away while back in the USA, millions came out on the streets to protest the military engagement in another continent. Who cared if socialism took hold in a far off country? The masses wanted their boys back. To hell with Cold War priorities!Can't hide defeat in 2021:However, 1975 provided a massive advantage - it was an age before social media and Internet. One could easily push the dirt under the carpet and gloss over humiliations. That's how we got the Rambo franchise. Bulging muscles, gratuitous violence to provide a respectable veneer to the Vietnam fiasco. In 2021, the glossing over becomes impossible since the events are unfolding right before the audience of the world. With world media reporting, images cannot be doctored, messages simply cannot be redacted.The flaw is laid bare, the defects cannot be hidden and, as for the rhetoric, well, they sound pathetic to say the least. The intricacies of the Afghan conundrum may not be clear to the lay person but this much is widely accepted: this has been a botched job. Once more we see the lack of foresight in planning the military pull out from the country. A few months ago, when the idea of leaving Afghanistan was first launched, there were misgivings about the outcome. It appears no one actually thought about the repercussions.The same absence of foresight could also be seen in the interventions in Libya and Iraq--two countries which descended into anarchy following an invasion. Before every intervention, global security analysts voiced their concern underlining the ramifications of such actions. In the case of the Iraq invasion, doubts were raised about the dodgy dossier claiming to have information about possible weapons of mass destruction. Alas, no one listened to them; the voice of reason got swept under the rattling sabres, sophistry delivered with conviction and bellicose narratives.What does the future hold?From the current state of affairs, it's safe to speculate that even if Kabul is not taken over by the Taliban, large swathes of the country will be under their control which may create a situation for a coalition government forced to accommodate the Taliban and their allies. Naturally, some reforms are on the way. Only time will tell if women will be locked up in their homes or not. However, the Taliban may amend some of their harsh approaches to gain public support and establish commercial ties with the rest of the world.In 1975, desperate South Vietnamese people who sided with the Americans made a bee line to leave the doomed city as the Communist forces advanced. The most iconic image of the day is the boarding of helicopters on the roof of the US embassy. But there are some other pictures which the world has either forgotten or has no idea about--the dumping of helicopters into the ocean from US ships which were overwhelmed by too many aircrafts bearing fleeing people.There's a poignant song by British rock back Electric Light Orchestra, ELO, called 'Sorrow about to fall' which was used to make a short film about the fall Saigon and the ignominy surrounding it. The lines of the song appear eerily relevant today: There's a silence in the city, There's nobody around, And everyone that we knew moved to higher ground, There's a shadow hanging overhead, It lingers there alone; Changing all we ever knew, The changes start to show, There's a sorrow about to fall�Pradosh Mitra is a formerdevelopment worker and akeen social observer