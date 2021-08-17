Communal violence must stop

With the conviction of building an exploitation-free and non-communal state, the brave soldiers of the country poured fresh blood on the streets and brought freedom to the Bengali nation. The great liberation war is the proof that the Bengali nation is a non-communal nation. People of all religions raised the slogan "Joy Bangla" on the streets for liberation. Minorities across the country are raising questions on the streets of the state if they are safe. They are forming human chains, processions, demonstrations and agitations in the streets in demand of respectful life.



Analysis shows that due to indulgence, patronage and support of the administration, unconstitutional acts like communal attacks, persecution of minorities, attacks on religious institutions, land grabbing are taking place due. Proof of such atrocity is March last year. The administration arrested a man named Jhumon Das in Shalla, Sunamganj for spreading provocative status on Facebook.



On the other hand, more than a hundred houses of minorities in Naogaon village have been attacked, vandalized and looted. Why did it happen? In the fifty years of independence, Bangladesh has made a significant progress from socio-economic point of view. But how far has it progressed in building an egalitarian society; ensuring security of human life and property?



Nearly nine years have passed since the attack on a Buddhist village in Ramu on September 19, 2012, but no trial has yet taken place. Ramu, Ukhia and Teknaf were attacked on the pretext of a Facebook post in the name of Uttam Baruah. He was granted bail but is now missing. However, the investigation did not find any evidence of his Facebook post.



The investigation into the October 29, 2016 attack on a Hindu settlement in Nasirnagar, Brahmanbaria, has not been completed in almost five years. Those who were detained at that time were also released on bail. On the other hand, the uneducated person who was attacked for insulting Rasraj's Facebook post had to stay in jail for a long time. In November 2016, minorities were attacked at Thakurpara in Gangachara, Rangpur. 10 minority shops in Shiali village of Rupsha upazila of Khulna were recently vandalized and several houses were attacked and looted. Most of the idols of Govinda Mandir, Shiyali Purbapara Hari Mandir, Shiyali Purbapara Durga Mandir, Shiyali Mahasmashan Mandir were also vandalized.



It has been reported in various media that some people were beaten and injured when they tried to stop them. From January 2006 to 2020, there were 1,614 temples vandalized in the country. At that time, 302 members of the minority community were killed and 392 were raped. When will it end? Our country's minorities are suffering from legal, political and social discrimination. Minorities are being brutally tortured by spreading rumours on social media. What is the responsibility of the state?



The number of educated people in our country is increasing day by day, but how many people with non-communal spirit are increasing? The statements of the educated on social media or the silence of many indicate that they are obsessed with communalism. It was not possible to eradicate communalism in the golden jubilee of independence. As a result, it is necessary to keep in mind how to form a non-communal education system with a specific plan.



The ongoing onslaught of communal violence shows the lack of secular appeal in our education system. What exactly can the education system do in this case? The life of a human being is built in the educational institution. After enrolling in school, students spend half of their lives in educational institutions. As a result, their organization is an important place for developing honest qualities. If it develops in a non-communal consciousness from an early age, it will have an impact on the whole life and will spread to the family, society and the state.



As a result, some additional steps have to be taken in the textbooks and curriculum from primary to secondary. If the textbook is taught with some content, then it will be possible to eliminate the malicious behavior of the students, which will have a positive impact on the society. It will arouse respect for people of each other's religions. Teachers need to explain the contents of the class textbooks well. Besides, awareness should be raised among the students through other activities of the educational institution.



The education sector needs to come forward to lead the eradication of communalism from the society. The administration and local political leaders need to take appropriate initiatives so that the incidents of persecution of minorities do not happen again. We need to ensure the safety of the minorities. The spirit of the liberation war of Bangladesh built on history, tradition, culture and struggle should not be extinct.

The writer is student, Department of Zoology, Joypurhat Government College













