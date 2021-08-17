Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Communal violence must stop

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Rashed Islam

With the conviction of building an exploitation-free and non-communal state, the brave soldiers of the country poured fresh blood on the streets and brought freedom to the Bengali nation. The great liberation war is the proof that the Bengali nation is a non-communal nation. People of all religions raised the slogan "Joy Bangla" on the streets for liberation.  Minorities across the country are raising questions on the streets of the state if they are safe.  They are forming human chains, processions, demonstrations and agitations in the streets in demand of respectful life.

Analysis shows that due to indulgence, patronage and support of the administration, unconstitutional acts like communal attacks, persecution of minorities, attacks on religious institutions, land grabbing are taking place due. Proof of such atrocity is March last year. The administration arrested a man named Jhumon Das in Shalla, Sunamganj for spreading provocative status on Facebook.

On the other hand, more than a hundred houses of minorities in Naogaon village have been attacked, vandalized and looted. Why did it happen? In the fifty years of independence, Bangladesh has made a significant progress from socio-economic point of view. But how far has it progressed in building an egalitarian society; ensuring security of human life and property?

Nearly nine years have passed since the attack on a Buddhist village in Ramu on September 19, 2012, but no trial has yet taken place. Ramu, Ukhia and Teknaf were attacked on the pretext of a Facebook post in the name of Uttam Baruah. He was granted bail but is now missing. However, the investigation did not find any evidence of his Facebook post.  

The investigation into the October 29, 2016 attack on a Hindu settlement in Nasirnagar, Brahmanbaria, has not been completed in almost five years. Those who were detained at that time were also released on bail. On the other hand, the uneducated person who was attacked for insulting Rasraj's Facebook post had to stay in jail for a long time. In November 2016, minorities were attacked at Thakurpara in Gangachara, Rangpur. 10 minority shops in Shiali village of Rupsha upazila of Khulna were recently vandalized and several houses were attacked and looted. Most of the idols of Govinda Mandir, Shiyali Purbapara Hari Mandir, Shiyali Purbapara Durga Mandir, Shiyali Mahasmashan Mandir were also vandalized.

It has been reported in various media that some people were beaten and injured when they tried to stop them. From January 2006 to 2020, there were 1,614 temples vandalized in the country. At that time, 302 members of the minority community were killed and 392 were raped. When will it end? Our country's minorities are suffering from legal, political and social discrimination. Minorities are being brutally tortured by spreading rumours on social media. What is the responsibility of the state?

The number of educated people in our country is increasing day by day, but how many people with non-communal spirit are increasing? The statements of the educated on social media or the silence of many indicate that they are obsessed with communalism. It was not possible to eradicate communalism in the golden jubilee of independence. As a result, it is necessary to keep in mind how to form a non-communal education system with a specific plan.

The ongoing onslaught of communal violence shows the lack of secular appeal in our education system. What exactly can the education system do in this case? The life of a human being is built in the educational institution. After enrolling in school, students spend half of their lives in educational institutions. As a result, their organization is an important place for developing honest qualities. If it develops in a non-communal consciousness from an early age, it will have an impact on the whole life and will spread to the family, society and the state.

As a result, some additional steps have to be taken in the textbooks and curriculum from primary to secondary. If the textbook is taught with some content, then it will be possible to eliminate the malicious behavior of the students, which will have a positive impact on the society. It will arouse respect for people of each other's religions. Teachers need to explain the contents of the class textbooks well. Besides, awareness should be raised among the students through other activities of the educational institution.

The education sector needs to come forward to lead the eradication of communalism from the society. The administration and local political leaders need to take appropriate initiatives so that the incidents of persecution of minorities do not happen again. We need to ensure the safety of the minorities. The spirit of the liberation war of Bangladesh built on history, tradition, culture and struggle should not be extinct.
The writer is student, Department of Zoology, Joypurhat Government College


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banning of PUBG, Free Fire
Scientists model ‘true prevalence’ of Covid-19 throughout pandemic
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Shadows of Saigon over Kabul!
Communal violence must stop
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Health guidelines should be followed in vaccination programme
Covid-19: Racism, blame shifting and politicizing a pandemic


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft