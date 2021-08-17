Video
Four murdered in four dists

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Panchagarh, Narail and Rajshahi, on Friday.  
NOAKHALI: A local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was shot and hacked to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Harunur Rashid Molla, 50, was the General Secretary of Andarchar Union Unit of BNP. The incident occurred in Taltola area at around 8pm.
Local sources said Aminul Haque, brother of BNP leader Harun Molla, locked into an altercation and scuffle with Riyad, son of local union parishad member, Saheb Uddin, and Ripon.
Later, miscreants opened fire on Harunur and hacked him to death at night.
During the attack, Harun's nephew Ramiz Uddin and one attacker Gias Uddin were also injured. Being informed, police recovered the body of Harun from a field beside road in Taltali area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Shahed Uddin confirmed the incident.
PANCHAGARH: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death over family dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Rokeya Begum, 40, wife of Muazzin of Haribhasa Bazar Jame Mosque Abdul Latif, was a resident of Gaichpara Village under Haribhasa Union in the upazila. Police and local sources said Abdul Latif and his uncle Ekabbar had been at loggerheads over family issues.
However, the two families were locked into an altercation over the matter on Wednesday.
As a sequel to it, Rokeya Begum was hacked in the house on Friday night, which left her critically injured.
Injured Rokeya was rushed to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital first.
Following the deterioration of her condition, she was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Abdul Latif Mia confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
NARAIL: A former union parishad (UP) member has been killed and two others have sustained injuries in an attack allegedly by their rivals in Kalia Upazila of the district.
Deceased Katebar Sheikh, 55, was a resident of Ambari Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Alamgir Hossain and Katebar Sheikh had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy at the village for long.
Following the dispute, supporters of Alamgir intercepted Katebar Sheikh and Mun Sheikh while they were returning home from Bangram Bazar at around 9am on Thursday. They also hacked them, leaving them severely injured.
Ekhlas Sheikh also received injures as he came forward to save them.
The injured were taken to Narail Sadar Hospital, from where Katebar Sheikh was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) following the deterioration of his condition. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at KMCH on Friday morning while undergoing treatment.
Confirming the matter, Kalia PS OC Sheikh Koni Mia said additional police have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.
Legal action would be taken upon receiving complaint, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a clash with the people of his elder brother in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Matiur Rahman, 62, son of late Jalil, was a resident of Pashchim Bhatpara Village under Nimpara Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Matiur had been at loggerheads with his elder brother Khalilur Rahman, 70, over land for long.
As a sequel to it, a clash took place in between the people of Khalilur and Matiur in the morning, which left at least 11 people injured. The injured were rushed to Charghat Upazila Health Complex.
Of the injured, four were, later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared Matiur dead.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.



Four murdered in four dists
