Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondents

Six people including a minor child have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Patuakhali, Chuadanga and Bhola, in two days.
NARAYANGANJ: Three people were killed and another was injured as a truck rammed into a private car in Rupganj Upazila of the district early Monday.
The deceased were identified as private car driver Alamgir Hossain, 40, Amzad Hossain, 29, and Rafiqul Islam, 34, hailed from Chandpur District.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rupganj Police Station (PS) Kamrul said a truck collided head-on with a private car in Bhulta area on the Asian Highway at around 1am, which left the trio dead on the spot and another injured.
The injured was admitted to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsies, the SI added.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque Sarker, 70, son of late Wazed Ali Sarker, a resident of Kawlara Village under Dhurail Union in the upazila. He was a beggar.
Local sources said a vehicle of 'Imam Paribahan' hit Fazlul in front of Magpie Creative Learning Home School on the Haluaghat-Mymensingh Regional Highway at noon, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
However, police seized the vehicle.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat PS Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.   
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Sunday.
Deceased Humayun Kabir Biswas, 35, son of Alamgir Biswas, was a resident of Baburhat Village under Nawmala Union in the upazila.
Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle carrying Humayun Kabir in Bhanga Bridge area on the Bauphal-Patuakhali Road on Saturday evening, leaving him seriously injured.
Injured Humayun was rushed to Patuakhali General Hospital first and later, shifted to SBMCH following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died at SBMCH while undergoing treatment.
CHUADANGA: A minor girl was killed after an illegal engine-run vehicle ran over her in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Zim Khatun, 5, was the daughter of Abdullah Khameni, a resident of Begumpur Village in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said an the three-wheeler ran over the child in front of Begumpur Union Parishad Complex at around 9:30am while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.
Locals rushed her to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries after two hours.
Darshana PS OC Mahabbur Rahman said locals caught driver of the vehicle Hridoy and handed him over to police.
Legal action would be taken upon receiving the complaint, the OC added.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Five people were injured as a patient carrying ambulance plunged into a roadside ditch in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman said an ambulance with a patient was heading towards Bhola in the afternoon.
At one stage, the ambulance fell in a ditch after losing its control over the steering near Dawri Bazar on Bhola-Char Fasson Road.
Soon after the accident, locals rescued the patient and his relatives who received injuries.
The injured were taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital for treatment, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four murdered in four dists
Narayanganj District AL General Secretary Abu Hasnat Md Shahid Badal
Six killed, six injured in separate road mishaps
Dyke devoured by Teesta at Gangachhara
Seven juveniles held with weapons
Three found dead in three districts
Feni District and Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa
Seven minors drown in 5 dists


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft