Six killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Six people including a minor child have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Patuakhali, Chuadanga and Bhola, in two days.

NARAYANGANJ: Three people were killed and another was injured as a truck rammed into a private car in Rupganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as private car driver Alamgir Hossain, 40, Amzad Hossain, 29, and Rafiqul Islam, 34, hailed from Chandpur District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rupganj Police Station (PS) Kamrul said a truck collided head-on with a private car in Bhulta area on the Asian Highway at around 1am, which left the trio dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured was admitted to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsies, the SI added.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque Sarker, 70, son of late Wazed Ali Sarker, a resident of Kawlara Village under Dhurail Union in the upazila. He was a beggar.

Local sources said a vehicle of 'Imam Paribahan' hit Fazlul in front of Magpie Creative Learning Home School on the Haluaghat-Mymensingh Regional Highway at noon, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the vehicle.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat PS Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Sunday.

Deceased Humayun Kabir Biswas, 35, son of Alamgir Biswas, was a resident of Baburhat Village under Nawmala Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle carrying Humayun Kabir in Bhanga Bridge area on the Bauphal-Patuakhali Road on Saturday evening, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Humayun was rushed to Patuakhali General Hospital first and later, shifted to SBMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at SBMCH while undergoing treatment.

CHUADANGA: A minor girl was killed after an illegal engine-run vehicle ran over her in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Zim Khatun, 5, was the daughter of Abdullah Khameni, a resident of Begumpur Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said an the three-wheeler ran over the child in front of Begumpur Union Parishad Complex at around 9:30am while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

Locals rushed her to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries after two hours.

Darshana PS OC Mahabbur Rahman said locals caught driver of the vehicle Hridoy and handed him over to police.

Legal action would be taken upon receiving the complaint, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Five people were injured as a patient carrying ambulance plunged into a roadside ditch in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman said an ambulance with a patient was heading towards Bhola in the afternoon.

At one stage, the ambulance fell in a ditch after losing its control over the steering near Dawri Bazar on Bhola-Char Fasson Road.

Soon after the accident, locals rescued the patient and his relatives who received injuries.

The injured were taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital for treatment, the OC added.











