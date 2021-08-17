Video
Home Countryside

Dyke devoured by Teesta at Gangachhara

4,000 families pass days in panic

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Abdul Majid

The sub-embankment in Southpara Village at Gangachhara was eroded by the Teesta River on Saturday. photo: observer

The sub-embankment in Southpara Village at Gangachhara was eroded by the Teesta River on Saturday. photo: observer

GANGACHHARA, RANGPUR, Aug 16:  The sub-embankment (dyke) along the right bank of the Teesta River in Southpara Village of Gangachhara Upazila in the district was suddenly eroded on Saturday.  
The erosion has also devoured houses of 70 families in Binbina and Ichli villages. In these two villages, more than 4,000 families are now passing days in panic.
Bibbina Government Primary School, Eidgah, metallic roads, many croplands and trees are also under the threat of erosion.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer on Saturday, a good number of locals including Toyeb Ali, 50, Jewel, 30, Mohammad Ali, 70, Abdul Baki, 65, Riajul, 55, Aminur, 65, and Asadul Haq Ansari, 45, of Southpara Village said, the 50-metre dyke adjacent to Southpara Senior Madrasa got embedded into the Teesta bed; if quick prevention measure is not taken, Southpara Post Office, Flood Ashrayan Centre, and Southpara Bohumukhi Islamia Madrasa and over 100 houses are likely to be eroded by the Teesta.
Madrasa Principal Rokonuzzaman said, these installations as well as mosques will be under erosion threat if the preventive measure is not taken soon.
This season 50 families of Binbina Village and of 20 ones at Laxmitari Union lost their houses due to the Teesta erosion.
Bir Muktijodda Noor Islam Master, 70, of the village said, the unabated erosion by the Teesta claimed houses of 50 families of Bibbina Village in the last two months. In addition, houses of about 3,000 families, Binbina Government Primary School, metallic roads, Eidgah, huge croplands, and trees are being threatened.
Laxmitari Union Chairman Abdulla Al Hadi said, the contact with Water Development Board (WDB)-Rangpur about preventing erosion by Teesta is continuing; but cooperation from WDB authorities is not enough to take erosion prevention step in char areas. So, he drew attention of local MP.
Rangpur-WDB's (SD-3) Engineer Toyobur Rahman said, "We have engineer in Southpara. Emergency prevention step is being taken. Already 1,000 geo-bags have been dumped."


