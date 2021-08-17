Video
Home Countryside

Seven juveniles held with weapons

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 16: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested seven members of a juvenile gang in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The arrested people are Sagar, 19, Rubel Hossain, 22, Shri Dipu Ghosh, 19, Azim Uddin, 24, Masud Rana, 21, Jewel, 19, and Bakul Hossain, 21.
RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Srimantipur area at around 12:30pm and arrested them with sharp weapons including several big and small knives.
 A case has been filed against them with Godagari Police Station in this connection.


