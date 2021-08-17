Video
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Kurigram and Jashore, in two days.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a canal in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Jalil said locals spotted the body floating in a canal in Hajimara Sluice Gate area in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Police have recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Shabnur Khatun, 23, was the wife of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Gutli Village under Dantbhanga Union in the upazila.
Family members found the hanging body at home in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Confirming the matter, Rowmari PS OC (Investigation) MR Sayeed said the reason behind her death would be known once the autopsy is done.
JASHORE: A psychiatrist was found hanging at his home in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Abdus Salam Selim, 55, was a resident of Puraton Kosba Biman Office Para area of the town.
On-duty doctor of Jashore General Hospital Dr Ahmed Tarek Shams said the body of Dr Selim was brought to the hospital at around 9am.
Monira Begum, wife of the deceased, said the incident happened at their rental house in the area at around 8am while she was cooking.
According to her, Selim had been suffering from some mental agony for the last three months over his transfer to Bogura from Jashore General Hospital. This may lead him to death, she added.
On the other hand, the maternal uncle of the deceased Bazlur Rahman said, Dr Selim might have been killed by his in-laws over a land-related dispute.
The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.   
Kotwali PS OC Md Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.


