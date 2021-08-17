Video
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021
Countryside

Seven minors drown in 5 dists

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondents

Seven minor children including a Rohingya child drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Barishal, Chapainawabganj, Dinajpur, Narsingdi and Cox's Bazar, in three days.
BARISHAL: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a ditch in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Fahim, son of Saiful Mir, a resident of Udaykathi Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Fahim fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 12pm while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued him from the water body and took to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Ashiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A seven-year-old minor girl drowned in a beel (water body) in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Deceased Hafsa was the daughter of Estarul Haq of Chakpustam Village at Gomastapur Union in the upazila.
Gomastapur Police Station's (PS) Officer-in-Charge Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the matter.
He said, Hafsa went alone to the beel behind their house by 12:30 pm to take bath. Later, after much search, her family members found her sunken.
DINAJPUR: Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Mariam, 4, daughter of Majedul Islam, and Nirob, 3, son of Delwar Hossain, residents of Banshmuri Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the cousins came to visit their maternal grandfather's house in Arzipara Village a few days back.
They both drowned in a pond nearby the house at around 2pm when they were playing beside it.
After searching, their relatives spotted the floating bodies and recovered those.
NARSINGDI: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Shibpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Zunayed, son of Karim Mia, and Limon, son of Ripon Mia, residents of Sayednagar area in the upazila.
Local sources said Zunayed and Ripon drowned in a pond in the afternoon while taking bath in it.
Later, locals spotted the floating bodies in the pond.
On information, family members went to the scene and identified the bodies.
Confirming the matter, duty officer of Shibpur Model PS said police were sent to the scene.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya child drowned in a canal in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Ekram Ullah, 4, son of Ramzan Ali, a resident of 17 No. Rohingya Camp in the upazila.
Local sources said the child drowned in the Madhurchhari Canal in the camp in the evening.
On information, members of 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBN) rushed to scene and recovered the body.
14 APBN Commander Superintend of Police Md Naimul Haq confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members at night.


