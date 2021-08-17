Covid-19: 69 more people die, 944 more infected in 19 districts

A total of 69 more people died of and 944 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Pirojpur districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 18 more people died of and 368 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Monday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,829 while the virus cases to 1,04,310 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 719 deaths, followed by 682 in Kushtia, 422 in Jashore, 241 in Jhenidah, 181 in Chuadanga, 174 in Meherpur, 135 in Bagerhat, 107 in Narail, 86 in Satkhira, and 82 in Magura, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, six were from Khulna and Kushtia each, three from Meherpur, two from Jashore and one from Chuadanga districts in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 612, said the health department sources.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 22 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

A total of 10 people died of the virus at RMCH in the last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said four people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining six had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi, four from Natore, three from Naogaon and one from Chuadanga districts.

Some 299 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, a total of 12 people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said seven people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon each, and one from Pabna districts.

Some 314 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 15 more people died of and 182 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days.

Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12:30pm on Monday.

Two people died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Taklima, 48, and Hawa, 70, residents of Sadar Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 624 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 91 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,390 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday noon.

He said a total of 549 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 91 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 16.57 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 29 are in Sadar, 14 in Sherpur, 13 in Shibganj, 11 in Dupchanchia, eight in Gabtali, seven in Kahalu, six in Shajahanpur and three in Sariakandi upazilas.

However, some 150 more patients have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 18,982 in the district, the deputy CS added.

On the other hand, a total of 11 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Three people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Tania Parvin, 32, and Lajjatunnesa, of Sadar Upazila; and Lokman Ali, 70, of Shajahanpur Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 622 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 91 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,299 in the district.

Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information at 12:30pm on Sunday.

He said a total of 552 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 91 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 16.48 per cent.

A total of 1,05,879 samples were tested in the district.

However, some 163 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 18,832 in the district.

Currently, some 167 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 128 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 37 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 12 others at different upazila health complexes.

BARISHAL: A total of 14 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Five people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining nine had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, two were from Barishal and Bhola each, and one from Barguna districts.

Of them, one died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 595 in the division.

On the other hand, nine more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

Among the total deceased, 361 patients have, so far, died at SBMCH with the virus infection while 914 died with its symptoms.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 192 in Barishal, 101 in Patuakhali, 66 in Bhola, 78 in Pirojpur, 84 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 393 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 41,145 in the division.

A total of 1,505 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 393 people found positive for the virus.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 16,876 in Barishal, 5,649 in Patuakhali, 5,705 in Bhola, 4,960 in Pirojpur, 3,516 in Barguna and 4,465 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 24,265 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with the infection rate of 58.96 per cent.

PIROJPUR: Some 33 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 4,993 here.

No fatality was reported in the district during this time.

Among the total infected, some 3,801 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

