Major chaos in Shillong, bomb hurled at Meghalaya CM's residence  

NEW DELHI, Aug 16: Some unidentified miscreants on Sunday night lobbed a petrol bomb at the residence of Meghalaya CM. Petrol bomb hurled at Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's residence. Curfew was imposed in Shillong and mobile internet stopped in at least four districts of Meghalaya on Sunday.

Incidents of vandalism and arson were reported, which disturbed public peace and tranquility. Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned, curfew clamped in the city. There was heavy pelting of stones in different areas. Violence was triggered in Shillong over the police shooting of a former militant. Meghalaya Govt ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew who was killed in an encounter last week. -BBC