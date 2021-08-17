Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16: Malaysia's prime minister resigned and his government collapsed Monday after just 17 months in office, throwing the country into fresh political turmoil as it battles a serious coronavirus outbreak.

Muhyiddin Yassin's tumultuous period in office came to an end after allies withdrew support, and he becomes the shortest-serving premier in Malaysian history. With an election unlikely and no obvious successor on the horizon, Malaysia is set for a period of intense political horse-trading before a workable coalition takes shape.

After submitting his resignation to the king, the 74-year-old took a parting shot at enemies within his coalition. "I could have taken the easy way out by casting aside my principles to remain as prime minister -- but that is not my choice," he said in a televised address. Muhyiddin came to power in March last year without an election. -AFP







