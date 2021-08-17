Video
‘Unfinished problem for world’

World leaders react to Taliban\'s reclaiming of Afghanistan

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

World leaders react to Taliban's reclaiming of AfghanistanLONDON, Aug 16: The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has raised alarm at the global level, with world leaders clamouring for the protection of human rights and bringing an end to armed aggression in the war-torn country.
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday, "All of us know that Afghanistan is not finished. It's an unfinished problem for the world and the world needs to help it."
'Endless US presence not acceptable:' Biden
"One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country's civil conflict was not acceptable to me."
'All abuses must stop': Guterres
United Nations chief Antnio Guterres on Monday expressed concern, saying the conflict in Afghanistan was forcing hundreds of thousands to flee amid reports of serious human rights violations.
US 'defeat' chance for peace: Raisi
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said that the "defeat" of the United States in Afghanistan must usher in durable peace in the neighbouring, war-wracked country. "The military defeat and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should offer an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in that country," Raisi said, quoted by his office.
The president's statement, quoted by Reuters, came after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, but it did not mention the Taliban nor the fall of the Afghan capital.
China 'ready for friendly relations'
China is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan, a government spokeswoman said on Monday, after the Taliban seized control of the country. "The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan," Reuters quoted foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying as telling reporters.
"We welcome this. China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan."
Taliban takeover of Kabul was 'unexpected': Russia
The Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan has said Russia will evacuate some of its embassy staff in Kabul in order not to create too big a presence. Zamir Kabulov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that some of roughly 100 Russian embassy staff will be placed on leave or evacuated in some other fashion just in order not to create too big a presence.
Kabulov, according to Reuters, also said that the Taliban's swift takeover of the Afghan capital was somewhat "unexpected". He said Russia was too optimistic in its assessment of the quality of the armed forces trained by the Americans and Nato.    -REUTERS


