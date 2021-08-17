Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Taliban 'broke shackles of slavery': Imran Khan

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16. Photo: Reuters

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16:  The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is "breaking the chains of slavery". The Pakistan-backed group took over Kabul yesterday, setting off concerns about the return of the hardline system which deprived many sections, especially women, of civil rights in terms of education, jobs and marriage.
Talking about English as a medium of education and the subsequent absorption of culture, Imran Khan said, "You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery".
Panic reigned in the war-torn nation as the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan in the space of 10 days and took control of Kabul on Sunday -- more than two weeks before the August 31 deadline for complete pullout of the US troops.    -DAWN
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, conceding that the terrorists have won the 20-year war.
The astonishingly quick collapse of the government, with the Taliban taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night, had triggered panic in Kabul. Last evening, chaos reigned at the Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans gathered, desperate to leave the country.
Gunshots were heard as the people jostled to get into the few remaining aircraft. The Afghan airspace has been closed.
While most fear retaliation by Taliban, especially in cases of support to the US invasion and occupation, there are concerns about the loss of hard-won civic rights over the last 20 years.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Taliban and all other parties "to exercise utmost restraint in order to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be addressed," the UN said in a statement.
He was "particularly concerned about the future of women and girls, whose hard-won rights must be protected," the statement added.
DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major chaos in Shillong, bomb hurled at Meghalaya CM's residence  
Death toll nears 1,300 in Haiti earthquake
Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office
‘Unfinished problem for world’
Taliban 'broke shackles of slavery': Imran Khan
Hong Kong group behind huge democracy rallies disbands
Polish law on Nazi-seized property angers Israel
Suga pledges not to wage war again as ministers visit shrine


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft