Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medvedev dominates Opelka to win Toronto Masters

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Daniil Medvedev neutralized the attack of American serving giant Reilly Opelka on Sunday, dominating 6-4, 6-3 to win the ATP Toronto Masters.
The world number two Russian needed just 87 minutes, limiting his 2.11m opponent to just eight aces and breaking him three times while saving all four break points he faced.
Medvedev, aided by 34 unforced errors from Opelka, became the first Russian to win a Canadian trophy since Marat Safin 21 years ago.
The winner was playing a fifth career final at the Masters 1000 level.
"When I was starting I could barely have dreamed of a Masters final," he said. Now I've played five of them and won four. "I'm just happy," he added. "I want to achieve more, I want to play better."
Medvedev, who will be the top seed at next week's Cincinnati Masters, the final major tuneup for the US Open that starts August 30, had praise for Opelka, the US number one who is ranked 32nd in the world.
"It was a great week for him, he fought to the end," Medvedev said. Playing a first Masters final is never easy. My first was in Canada (Montreal, 2019) and I won just three games," he recalled of a title tilt against Rafael Nadal.
Opelka said he was outplayed from the start by the top seed.
"Daniil played great, as expected. He was flawless. I had one chance to break early and I don't think that would have changed much.
"It was a little windy and a little bit swirlier out there, so it was really tough to be consistently powerful. Even when I hit some big shots, he countered well.
"It was very tough to disrupt him at all." Medvedev said he went into the match with a plan to combat Opelka's big delivery.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev dominates Opelka to win Toronto Masters
Barcelona finances dramatic but future bright, say Laporta
Walton Women’s Hockey training and competition rolls Thursday
Sumaiya leaves for Kenya to represent Bangladesh
Sk Jamal escapes Police’s grip 2-1
West Indies clinch breath-taking one-wicket win over Pakistan
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
Dhaka Abahani face Sheikh Russel KC today


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft