Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barcelona finances dramatic but future bright, say Laporta

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

President of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta gestures during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 16, 2021. - Joan Laporta explains the economic results of Due Diligence. photo: AFP

President of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta gestures during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 16, 2021. - Joan Laporta explains the economic results of Due Diligence. photo: AFP

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday gave details of the "dramatic" financial problems that persuaded him to release Lionel Messi.
"The economic and financial situation of the club is worrying, and the financial situation is dramatic," Laporta told a two-hour press conference at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona, he said, have debts of 1.35 billion euros and a wage bill, at 617 million euros, that is "25 to 30 per cent higher than that of our competitors."
"We are all tightening our belts, in a couple of years the club's finances will be healthy."
As for Messi's departure, Laporta said that the two sides held "negotiations that both parties hoped would be fruitful but didn't work out. There is a mutual disappointment."
He confided that the Argentine's presentation as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Saturday left him with "mixed feelings, like all Barca fans".
"I would have preferred to see him at Barca, although we have made the right decision," Laporta said. "I wish him all the best, I like to see him happy, he deserves it. From now on we will be an opponent."
Barcelona opened their season with a 4-2 home win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.
"It was a very Barca-like reaction," Laporta said. "All the players are more motivated than ever." "Sunday showed that Barcelona fans are hungry for football and to see a team that fights and plays well".
"A new era is beginning. The short-term prospects are complicated, but in the medium-term they are magnificent," said Laporta, adding that Barcelona plan to return to developing young players as they did with Messi, who came through the youth system known as 'La Masia'.
"We are going to bet on La Masia, which will allow us to develop the model we want."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev dominates Opelka to win Toronto Masters
Barcelona finances dramatic but future bright, say Laporta
Walton Women’s Hockey training and competition rolls Thursday
Sumaiya leaves for Kenya to represent Bangladesh
Sk Jamal escapes Police’s grip 2-1
West Indies clinch breath-taking one-wicket win over Pakistan
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
Dhaka Abahani face Sheikh Russel KC today


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft